Building the right vibes with a digitally-fluent and driven Gen Alpha

Move over Millennials and Gen Z — there’s a new cohort on the rise, and they’re reshaping the future of marketing even before they have spending power. Meet Generation Alpha.

Born between 2010 and 2025, Gen Alpha represents the first generation fully immersed in digital technology from birth. They are the children of Millennials and early Gen Z parents, growing up with voice assistants, AI, short-form content, and personalised digital experiences being the norm. While many in this group are still in primary school, their influence on purchasing — and future brand loyalty — is already significant. For marketers and brand strategists, the time to understand and prepare for Gen Alpha is now.

Though the oldest Alphas are just turning 15 in 2025, they’re already more digitally fluent than any generation before. They're growing up in a world shaped by: Hyper-personalised content through TikTok, YouTube, and streaming platforms

Voice-first and AI-enabled devices like Alexa, Siri, and ChatGPT

Gamified digital ecosystems, from Roblox and Minecraft to Fortnite

Climate awareness and social consciousness, passed down by their Millennial parents

Education disruption, with remote learning and AI tutors like Khanmigo becoming standard These experiences aren’t just shaping how Gen Alpha consumes content — they’re defining how they build relationships with brands. While much of Gen Alpha’s purchasing power is indirect — influencing parents’ buying decisions — they’re shaping brand preferences early and forming habits that will most likely persist into adulthood. A study by Beano Brain globally found that 87 per cent of Gen Alpha children influence their parents’ buying decisions, particularly in categories like food, tech, fashion, entertainment, and travel. Market research platform Kantar’s similar study in India put the number at 70 per cent. For marketers, the long-term game is clear: Build trust, relevance, and emotional connection with Gen Alpha today, and you’re investing in a customer who may stay loyal for decades.

Gen Alpha expects seamless, intuitive, and personalised digital experiences. They are not just comfortable with technology — they are dependent on it. This has profound implications for brand design, UX, and customer engagement strategies in the future. Short-form, snackable content (eg, reels, shorts, TikToks) is their primary media diet. Voice search and conversational AI are becoming default tools for information and shopping. Brands will have no choice but to optimise for mobile-first and AI-enhanced interfaces — anything less will soon be considered outdated. For Gen Alpha, gaming is not just entertainment — it’s their culture, identity, and community. Platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft aren’t just games; they are social ecosystems and branded experiences. And, Nike’s NIKELAND in Roblox and Gucci’s “Gucci Garden” are early examples of immersive brand activations. Not surprisingly, brands are using gamification to teach finance, health, or sustainability through game mechanics — marketers now know that gamified brand experiences not only build engagement but teach values and behaviour.

Raised by purpose-driven Millennials and influenced by a world of climate crisis, social justice movements, and diversity conversations, Gen Alpha cares deeply about values. But they don’t want empty virtue signalling alone — they want proof and validation. Brands targeting Gen Alpha will need to go beyond slogans. Gen Alpha expects transparent, measurable action on sustainability, inclusion, and ethics. Greenwashing or token efforts could permanently damage brand perception. Brands will, therefore, need to bake ethical values into their product design, supply chain, and customer experience, not just in their advertising campaigns. One other very important perspective. While Gen Alpha is influential, their parents still hold the wallet. Therefore, dual-audience marketing is essential. Speak to kids in ways that are fun, empowering, and creative. Speak to parents with messages of safety, quality, value, and positive developmental impact. Brands that can balance both messages without patroni sing either audience will stand out.

And yes, kidfluencers are gaining popularity across India. YouTube channels like MyMissAnand, Anantya Anand, and Aayu and Pihu Show have millions of subscribers and regularly feature brand collaborations. Fast-moving consumer goods brands like Kinder Joy and Horlicks have tapped into these kid-led platforms for authentic storytelling. For Gen Alpha, brands will have to look beyond Bollywood and cricket. Micro-influencers in the 8–14 age range are becoming powerful messengers, especially when campaigns are built around play, learning, and emotion, not just selling. Brands are learning fast. Startups like Bamboo India (eco-friendly toothbrushes) and Slurrp Farm (healthy kids’ snacks) are using sustainability and wellness as core brand pillars — values that appeal to both children and their parents. Similarly, Amazon’s Future Engineer program offers kids coding skills, building early tech engagement while enhancing the brand’s perception as enablers of growth. India will soon have the largest Gen Alpha population in the world: How many brands are ready?