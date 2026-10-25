Market reforms: The unfinished agenda

Then there is money that families have lost track of. Unclaimed mutual fund dividends and redemption proceeds were ₹3,811 crore as on March 31, 2026. MITRA (Mutual Fund Investment Tracing and Retrieval Assistant) helps trace inactive folios, but only if you have the investment details. How can the children provide those details when they do not even know whether the parent invested in mutual funds? The Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) allows a search for unclaimed shares by name. A similar search across mutual funds would let children start with a parent’s name and discover whether anything is lying unclaimed. The usual worry is fraud. But entitlement is checked before payment, so fraud by a few should not stop families from claiming what is rightfully theirs.