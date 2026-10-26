Uneasy lies the governance space

Given the promoter-friendly, promoter-respectful and promoter-on-top ethos of corporate governance that has existed and continues to exist in India, this departure from the norm against none other than the venerated, iconic Tata promoter group with its track record of trusteeship and larger good over personal gain has rocked the comfort boat all around.

The ripples it will cause are yet to become clear — will promoters be nervous seeing such a coup by the professional hire? How will they respond? Will they pick boards like in the old days, based on loyalty and narrow subject-matter expertise? Especially as the law of the land and the market regulator push more power and accountability in the hands of independent directors? Will boards be now placed under more pressure from external directives on which way to vote, getting trapped between the rock and the hard place of the promoter and the proverbial hand of God? Will CEOs have less freedom to operate and more fetters? And does this add to the bad rap that India has been getting of late as a safe, stable place to invest in for the long term? Probably yes to all.