The neglected species of pulses

The country’s pulses sector is dominated by just five legumes, which together account for 90 per cent of production and consumption. These are pigeon pea (tur or arhar), chickpea (chana or gram), green gram (mung), black gram (urad), and lentil (masoor). The bulk of the remaining 10 per cent consumption is shared by three pulses – red kidney beans (Rajma), black eyed peas (Lobiya), and field peas (Matar).

There are, indeed, several good reasons for harnessing the untapped potential of the little-used pulses. For one, these can boost the domestic supply of legumes to reduce pulses imports, which amounted to 7 million tonnes in 2024-25 and 6 million tonnes in 2025-26. Besides, these pulses can grow on poor-quality lands not ideally suited for cultivating main cereals and commercial crops. In fact, being leguminous crops, these can improve the fertility of such lands by fixing atmospheric nitrogen in the soil. These crops can, therefore, serve virtually as an effective means of regenerating degraded lands, which abound in India, spanning over 98 million hectares. Moreover, these crops, requiring little investment in cash inputs, can be a vital livelihood support for resource-starved farmers owning such lands. And most importantly, they are regarded by farm scientists as a repository of genes that might prove useful in imparting climate change-resilience, immunity against diseases and pests, and other desirable traits, in future crop species.