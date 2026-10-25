Return of SEZ goods: Welcome relief, unresolved issues

The amendment operates prospectively. Earlier, DTA buyers filed drawback bills of export under Section 74 of the Customs Act when returning identifiable, duty-paid goods to SEZ units. Customs disputed some claims because the definition of export under the Customs Act and the 1995 Re-export Drawback Rules did not include DTA supplies to SEZs. CBIC Instruction No.06/2026-Customs, dated April 27, 2026, recognised SEZ clearances into DTA as imports for Section 74 drawback purposes. However, it did not expressly address whether sending goods from DTA to SEZ qualifies as export for that section. This issue affects both returns of goods procured from SEZs and supplies of goods originally imported from abroad. The controversy persists despite Section 2(m)(ii) of the SEZ Act, 2005, recognising DTA supplies to SEZ units for authorised operations as exports, and Section 51 giving that Act overriding effect where other laws are inconsistent.