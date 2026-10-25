Return of SEZ goods: Welcome relief, unresolved issues

Previously, Rule 49(2) allowed return of goods supplied by SEZ units only for repairs. It contained no express provision for refund on failed deliveries. The new provision addresses a practical difficulty faced by domestic buyers and SEZ suppliers. However, thirty days from clearance is a short period for resolving a failed delivery and arranging return. There is no express provision for extending the deadline. More importantly, the wording covers a buyer who fails to take delivery, leaving doubt about goods rejected after delivery. The explanation below S.No.15 of Annexure-I to notification 52/2003-Cus dated March 31, 2003, relating to export-oriented units (EOUs) clarifies that failure of the foreign buyer to take delivery includes rejection of goods by that buyer. A similar explanation should be inserted now to cover rejection by DTA buyers. The requirement that no benefits should have been availed also leaves unclear whether ITC initially taken but subsequently reversed will suffice. This too needs clarification.