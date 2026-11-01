CGST rule 96(10): Govt must return recovered money

In Goodluck India Ltd. v. Union of India (2026 [112] GSTL 3 [SC]), the Supreme Court considered whether pending proceedings could survive that omission. Relying on the Constitution Bench judgment in Kolhapur Canesugar Works (2000 [119] ELT 257 [SC]), it held that continuation of pending proceedings required an appropriate legal provision preserving them. There was none. The Court said that the GST council’s recommendation for prospective omission of Rule 96(10) could not substitute for a saving clause in the notification. It also noted the council’s assessment that the rule was causing unnecessary complications without serving the intended benefit. The Court saw the omission without a saving clause as intended to end those complications. The judgment, however, must be read accurately. The Supreme Court settled the treatment of pending proceedings but did not declare Rule 96(10) unconstitutional or expressly order reopening of every concluded case.