Insurance cheque sent by post: Which date matters?

The crux of the dispute is the date on which the premium should be considered as having been received. Should the date of its receipt be considered to be the date, or should it be the date when the amount was realised by the insurer? If the date of receipt is considered to be the date of receipt of the cheque by the insurer regardless of the date when it is presented for encashment, what would happen if the cheque gets dishonoured later? How is the date of receipt to be interpreted?