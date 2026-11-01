Time to revisit Narasimham report

The report makes an interesting read. It is difficult to find fault with its recommendations, even with the hindsight of 35 years. The report has a road map for the financial sector. Many recommendations took years to implement, and many are unfinished. The committee had some 40 proposals for the reform.

The main recommendations were aimed at taking the Indian banking system towards global standards of capitalisation, accounting, governance, and supervision. Surprisingly the report did not suggest privatising state-owned banks but vehemently advocated professional management insulated from state (departmental) interference. They argued that governance systems should be decoupled from ownership and the strategy should be driven professionally rather than bureaucratically. It went to the extent of indicating that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should not have a nominee on bank boards and the state should have only one representative to represent its proprietary interests (two members of the committee wrote a dissent on this, suggesting that there should be no representative of the state, and those should be governed as fully autonomous institutions; they even went to the extent of suggesting that the banking division of the Ministry of Finance should be abolished!).