When gold loses its glitter

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on the sectoral deployment of outstanding credit by NBFCs shows year-on-year overall loan growth was 15.8 per cent in August 2026, but loans against gold jewellery grew 69.1 per cent. During the same period, the banking sector's loan book grew 19.1 per cent. What about loans against gold jewellery? Hold your breath: 83.2 per cent. If you think this is too much, a year ago (between August 2024 and August 2025), it was 130.2 per cent! And this doesn’t give the full picture, as gold loans also form a part of banks’ agricultural lending.