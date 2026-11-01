Yes, blame the state

When something goes wrong in a country, the usual instinct is to blame the people involved. If streets are filthy, citizens “have no civic sense”. If companies spend too little on research, businessmen are “short-sighted”. If drivers kill pedestrians, motorists are “reckless”. “What can the government do” goes the refrain these days. There is usually some truth in these accusations. But the deeper truth is that behaviour does not exist independent of the environment in which people make decisions. Citizens operate within systems of incentives, infrastructure, rules, enforcement, and expectations. Note that these are shaped by the state. An individual behavioural problem is the final manifestation of an institutional failure much further upstream.