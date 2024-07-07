Changing dynamics of Indian banking

Indian banks are in the pink of health. The industry has never had such a good time when it comes to the quality of its assets. Gross bad loans — non-performing assets (NPAs) in banking parlance — dropped to a 12-year low of 2.8 per cent in FY24. After setting aside money for bad loans, net NPAs are at a historic low of 0.6 per cent.

In the second half of the last decade, some banks were in the ICU. Doctor Raghuram Rajan treated the sector; regular health check-ups were conducted at the diagnostic centre called the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); former finance minister Arun Jaitley provided the right nourishment (in the form of the biggest-ever recapitalisation funds for public sector banks) to revive the sector; and dietician Urjit Patel prescribed the big no-nos for banks to maintain their health. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Let’s look at how the scene has evolved in the past four years of the current decade since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. Excuse me for resorting to too much data.

The gross NPAs of the banking system were 8.5 per cent in March 2020 (and even higher at 9.3 per cent in September 2019), and net NPAs were 3 per cent (down from 3.7 per cent). At its peak in the current cycle, gross NPAs were 11.6 per cent in March 2018, while net NPAs were 6.1 percent.

How have the banks' bad exposures to different sectors — such as industry, agriculture, services, and retail — evolved over the past few years? In March 2020, banks’ gross NPAs for loans to industry were 14.2 per cent (lower than 20.5 per cent in September 2018), agriculture loans were 10.1 per cent, services 7.2 per cent, and retail 2 per cent.



If we look at overall stressed loans, the figures were slightly higher. For industry, it was 14.8 per cent; for agriculture, 10.3 per cent; services, 7.6 per cent; and retail, 2.1 per cent. Stressed loans include those already branded as bad assets or NPAs and other loans that have the potential to turn bad.

What’s the scene in March 2024? Bad loans in agriculture were the highest at 6.2 per cent; industry came second (3.5 per cent), followed by services (2.7 per cent) and personal loans (1.2 per cent). For stressed advances, the figures were: 6.5 per cent for agriculture, 4.8 per cent for industry, 3.8 per cent for services, and 2.1 per cent for personal loans.



How have some sub-sectors of the industry been faring? In March 2020, gems and jewellery had the largest pile of gross NPAs at 24.8 per cent, followed by construction (24.3 per cent), engineering (20 per cent), mining and quarrying (19.8 per cent), basic metal (16.2 per cent), food processing (14.5 per cent), paper and paper products (13.6 per cent), electricity (13.5 per cent), and infrastructure and textiles (13.1 per cent each).

When it comes to the share of banks’ exposure to these sectors, infrastructure topped the list, accounting for more than one-third of overall loans given to industry (36.2 per cent), followed by electricity (17.5 per cent) and basic metal (11.3 per cent). The share of all other segments was in single digits.



In March 2024, gems and jewellery continued to hold the maximum gross NPAs, but the figure dramatically dropped from 24.8 per cent to 6.7 per cent. Construction came second with 6.5 per cent, food processing third (5.5 per cent), textiles fourth (5.2 per cent), and engineering fifth (5 per cent). None of the sub-sectors of the industry have gross NPAs over 5 per cent. Two others have more than 4 per cent gross NPAs: infrastructure (excluding electricity), and paper and paper products.

The share of large borrowers in the overall loan book of the banking sector in March 2020 was 51.23 per cent, but their share of gross NPAs was 78.3 per cent. Both shares have been declining since March 2018. By March 2024, the share of large borrowers in the loan book dropped to 44.4 per cent and bad loans to 47.6 per cent. This set of data probably sums up the change in the body and soul of Indian banking.



Agriculture and industry together now account for 58 per cent of the loan book with an equal share; the service sector’s share is 27.3 per cent; and 13.9 per cent belongs to personal loans.

Banks’ exposure to unsecured personal loans has come under the RBI's scrutiny because of rising bad loans. In November 2023, the banking regulator raised the risk weightage of such loans from 0.75 per cent to 1.25 per cent, making the cost of money for disbursing such loans more expensive as banks would need more capital allocation to support them. The objective is to discourage banks from aggressively disbursing personal loans.



In this segment, education loans have the maximum gross NPAs (3.6 per cent), followed by credit card receivables (1.8 per cent), auto loans (1.3 per cent), and housing loans (1.1 per cent). Within personal loans, housing loans have the maximum share (48.6 per cent), followed by auto loans (11.1 per cent). Both are secured loans, backed by collateral.

The bad loans of public sector banks in this segment are higher: the gross NPAs of credit card receivables are 11.3 per cent, education loans are 3.9 per cent, and housing loans 1.2 per cent.

Overall, these figures showcase the changing profile of the Indian banking industry. It has rebalanced its exposures to different sectors after cleaning up banks’ balance sheets following the unique asset quality review conducted by the RBI in the last decade. A fall in fresh slippages and the continuous write-offs of bad loans has contributed to the drop in bad loans. Also, in good times, as the credit book grows, bad loans drop in percentage terms. It’s simple arithmetic.



The figures don't show too many bad apples in the personal loan segment. Still, why does the RBI sound so cautious? Well, the NPA figures don't appear to be that high for personal loans because of aggressive write-offs. An account turns into an NPA when the borrower fails to pay interest for three months in a row. Most private banks choose to write off personal loans that record a 90-day delinquency. They can do so as the earnings from such loans are far higher than most other loans. Once a loan is written off, it leaves a bank’s balance sheet and gets parked at branches. Recovery at a later stage, if any, adds to a bank’s profit.



One feature of banks’ balance sheets over the years — in good times and bad times — is constant: high bad loans in the agriculture sector.









The writer is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd . His latest book is Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking. To read his previous columns, please log on to www.bankerstrust.in In May, the RBI released a draft direction outlining the prudential framework for project loan financing. Among other things, it proposed raising the provision requirement from 0.4 per cent to 5 per cent of a bank’s outstanding and fresh exposure during the construction phase of a project. Can the banking regulator explore raising the provision requirement for agriculture loans? If that happens, banks will price such loans assessing the default risks. Well, ideally that should be the way forward, but it’s not an easy task. You know why.