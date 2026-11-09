Chatroom: Clearing doubts on SEZ drawback claims and EOU job work

No. The imported raw materials must first reach the EOU and be accounted for before being sent for job work. Paragraph 3 of CBEC Circular No. 67/98-Cus. dated September 14, 1998, requires prior receipt and accounting of imported or indigenous raw materials at the unit. Paragraph 6 of Circular No. 54/2004-Cus. dated October 13, 2004, expressly prohibits sending goods directly to the job worker without bringing them into the unit. Condition 3(a) of Notification No. 52/2003-Cus. dated March 31, 2003, requires bringing the goods into the unit and using them for the specified purpose. Condition 3(b) requires proper accounting for their receipt, storage and utilisation. Although Rule 7 of the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty or for Specified End Use) Rules, 2022 permits job work, it does not override the exemption conditions. Rule 3(1)(g) requires job work to be consistent with the notification. Rule 11(2) preserves the importer’s responsibility to ensure that goods are used for the purposes provided in that notification. These provisions support compliance with the exemption conditions; they do not independently dispense with the requirement of prior receipt at the EOU.