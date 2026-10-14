Clean streets need capable cities

When the Swachh Bharat Mission began on Gandhi Jayanti in 2014, Indian cities processed 16 per cent of their waste. By the time of the national review in May this year, that share had risen to 81 per cent, door-to-door collection had reached 97 per cent of wards, and 65 per cent of the waste in old dumpsites had been cleared. Much of this progress, like the toilets that made urban India open-defecation-free, came from what could be sanctioned, built and counted. It was carried along by a campaign that made swachhata a matter of civic pride and turned the Swachh Survekshan into a contest cities took seriously.