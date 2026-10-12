Maximising value, not the haircut

This is why a resolution applicant is willing to invest. It sees value not merely in what remains, but in what can be created. Creditors should consider not only what they can obtain from the CD today, but what the enterprise can become tomorrow. If they remain economically connected with the enterprise, they can participate not only in the value preserved through the resolution plan but also in the additional value created by its revival.

Evidence from post-resolution outcomes shows that companies do revive and prosper. Operations can improve, capacity can be better utilised, customers can return, fresh capital can be invested and enterprise value can increase. A creditor that has taken an upfront settlement and completely exited does not participate in that subsequent increase. It may, in effect, have left the gains from revival to the acquirer. This does not mean that creditors should always accept a lower upfront payment or always take equity. Nor should uncertain future returns automatically be preferred to certain present value. Time, risk, probability of success and certainty of payment are legitimate commercial considerations. But future value is not irrelevant because creditors have the power to take money out today.