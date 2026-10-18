Let the people hedge

And, at the end of the day, the reason that there is demand to hedge against a falling rupee is because most people believe that the currency has further to fall. Denying them the opportunity to hedge will not change their beliefs in any way. And beliefs are what determine market prices, including exchange rates.

A depreciating rupee is not in itself something that should terrify us. Why does it continue to sink? Well, because of the real fundamentals of the Indian economy: It imports too much and does not export enough. You can plug this gap for a while with capital inflows; but, eventually, those may reverse. Then you can try to use reserves or regulation. But none of that changes the fundamental supply and demand equation. Seeing this imbalance, the market attempts to address it by making imports more expensive, so we buy less of them, and making our exports cheaper, so foreigners buy more of them. Fighting this natural process is neither effective nor in the long-term national interests.