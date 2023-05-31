Curb your enthusiasm

The detail of the GDP data also throws up some inconsistencies, curbing one’s enthusiasm from the fear of future data revisions. For one, agriculture growth came in at 5.5 per cent for Q4 — a 11 quarter high, despite the impact of heatwaves during the rabi season. Whether this is suggestive of a disproportionately high growth in agriculture allied activities remains an open question. Moreover, agriculture performance does not entirely tie up with the rather timid recovery in rural dem­and visible in a number of high frequency indicators. The trend in private consumption and certain services components is even more puzzling.



The statistical caveat aside, there are some reasons to be optimistic. The second half of the last year has seen an increase in sequential growth despite global headwinds and drag from lower goods exports. The biggest contributor to growth remained the services sector which has seen a strong recovery. The reopening effect has led to an exponential rise in services’ demand as people flock back to restaurants, hotels, and malls. The latest GDP release shows that almost 70 per cent of GDP growth in 2022-23 was led by a rise in the service sector. Of this, 50 per cent has come from a rebound in “trade, hotels, transport, and communication” services, with financial, real estate, and professional services a close second. On the demand side of the growth equation, investments continued to drive growth while consumption showed some signs of a slowdown as the re-opening effect probably has begun to fade.