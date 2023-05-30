Recycling permanent magnets for rare earths

E-waste collection and recycling in India, however, suffer from several institutional and management weaknesses. Reportedly, only about 22 per cent of the e-waste generated is collected. The recycling technology employed is primitive and it is mostly about scavenging precious metals like gold and silver. Improving e-waste collection requires behavioural change in society and with Digital India becoming ubiquitous, e-waste is generated in the remotest of villages. The Swachh Bharat campaign could help create a mindset change. Defence and aerospace are also sitting on piles of end-of-life equipment, which contain a huge quantity of permanent magnets. These readily available permanent magnets should be recycled to produce rare earths. It is important not to treat a recycling plant on traditional economic considerations. The environmental benefits should also be considered.

According to a report of the United Nations University, India generated 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste in 2019, making it the third-largest in the world on this. The e-waste generated is expected to increase to 5.2 million tonnes by 2025. In future, India will also have significant solar waste, given the growth of solar plants in India. By 2050, solar e-waste is expected to grow to 1.8 million tonnes. Similarly end-of-life defence and aerospace equipment also generates significant e-waste. The weight of permanent magnets in a computer and mobile phone varies from around 0.1 per cent to 1 per cent, depending on functionalities and specifications. Assuming an average of 0.5 per cent of e-waste is permanent magnets, around 20,000 tonnes of permanent magnets in India go unrecycled in Indian e-waste. The weight of rare earths in these magnets would be around one-third, i.e. about 6,000 tonnes, much more than the quantities imported currently. Even a fraction of e-waste would be substantial for the country’s rare earth requirements.