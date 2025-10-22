Dealing with economic liability of CBAM and India's preparedness

As the road unwinds towards Belem for COP 30, contentious issues of carbon emission dominate the global discourse. Countries across the globe have been taking a series of steps to decarbonise their industries by adopting market-based approaches by pricing their carbon emission as well as recycling the revenue thus generated to fulfil their mitigation and adaptation finance needs.

These carbon pricing mechanisms, however, allegedly may give rise to ‘carbon leakage’, when applied unilaterally by countries. This underpins the emergence of contentious Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) by EU and UK, rationalised as a means to curb carbon leakage and protect their domestic industries from competitiveness disadvantage due to carbon pricing of their emissions.

However, CBAM is fraught with limitations in controlling carbon leakage due to resource reshuffling, insufficient coverage of products owing to complex value chains and impacts on downstream products etc. The EU is already confronting multiple implementational issues due to lack of awareness and reporting uncertainty among its importers, difficulties in obtaining information from suppliers due to rudimentary nature or absence of monitoring, regulatory and verification (MRV) framework in most exporting jurisdictions. The EU has initiated a massive stakeholders consultation drive in August 2025 by inviting feedback/suggestions to overcome its mounting challenges in CBAM implementation. CBAM has been designed to allow credit for only explicit carbon prices paid by exporters in exporting countries, however, most such countries follow non-pricing (like voluntary carbon offsetting, deforestation etc) and implicit pricing measures (Fuel taxes etc) for decarbonisation. It excludes implicit taxes like India’s fuel tax from consideration when providing CBAM discounts. Non recognition of such non-carbon pricing measures is an unjustified discrimination under GATT (WTO) provisions and disregard to the country's non-market based efforts. CBAM must be reconsidered to incorporate some standards for crediting non-pricing measures. Guidance on various carbon pricing metrics that include both explicit and implicit pricing have been published combinedly by multilateral bodies (WTO, World Bank, OECD, IMF) to infer effective Carbon Price in a country.

Another key issue is variations in Carbon intensity metrics, measurement of emissions per unit of production, where ensuring comparability across nations and facilities is difficult due to differing methodologies and reporting systems. As most developing countries including India lack a standardised MRV regime, it becomes challenging to ensure internationally acceptable reporting. In recognition to the amplified implications of this issue, OECD has recently released a report on interoperability of different MRV systems in terms of their coverage, emission estimation approaches, data availability and reporting frameworks, which may be a guide for addressing impending disputes. CBAM contravenes key tenets of international law (UNFCCC and WTO). CBAM poses a competitive disadvantage to the low-income countries by shifting the burden of decarbonization towards them. Article 3.5 of UNFCCC explicitly prohibits any unilateral measures taken for climate change that constitutes a disguised restriction to international trade.

Article 4(3) of UNFCCC along with Article 9 of Paris agreement and Article 66 of TRIPS, WTO, expressly obligates developed countries to take proactive efforts towards creating access and financing dissemination of technology to developing countries, which CBAM fails to abide by. Imposition of CBAM must be viewed as a strategic opportunity by the developed world to institutionalise the process of technology transfer and financial assistance to developing countries by embedding these elements within the framework of the mechanism. India’s response: Carbon pricing and voluntary carbon market India’s exports, estimated at about 0.2 per cent of GDP, are likely to be adversely affected by CBAM obligations. As a major exporter of CBAM-covered products worth roughly $8.5 billion, India’s exposure is concentrated in the iron and steel sectors, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the total. With more countries increasingly adopting CBAM, the impact will multiply enormously.

To brace against these exigencies and to adopt a steady path towards decarbonisation, India is fast progressing towards a structured and regulated carbon pricing framework and actively designing a rate-based Emissions Trading System (ETS) along with complementary voluntary carbon crediting mechanisms. With the introduction of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) in July 2024, India is advancing towards a rate-based ETS that will initially encompass nine energy-intensive industrial sectors. The scheme comprises two key components which are a compliance mechanism for obligated entities, mainly from industrial sectors, and an offset mechanism to encourage voluntary participation. Under the offset mechanism, non-obligated entities may register projects aimed at reducing, removing, or avoiding GHG emissions. The necessary institutional framework has thus been laid for the development of an Indian Carbon Market (ICM).

In March 2025, India’s Ministry of Power approved 8 crediting methodologies for generating voluntary carbon credits such as Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, Mangrove Afforestation etc. The government issued carbon credit certificates can be traded over an electronic trading platform. The EU has been reported to soon integrate India’s CCTS in its CBAM framework, which will be a relief for Indian exporters investing in decarbonisation, while it will also address long-standing concerns of carbon double taxation. The foundation of the Indian Carbon Market is a remarkable step towards embracing fundamental pillars of a carbon dictated future economy. Defining carbon credits as an asset class will help in boosting investor confidence and attracting capital to carbon markets. Being in a nascent stage of development, however, ICM has to travel some distance to be integrated with the international market to reap proper benefits of an effective carbon pricing which will help in combating the CBAM implications. Besides this, a robust MRV framework aligned with international standards will prevent future litigations on carbon intensity declarations and CBAM liability computations.

As the world descends together for COP 30, hailed as an implementational COP, the fractured dialogues between developed and developing halves must find an urgent sync over pressing issues to find harmonious solutions to challenges of border carbon adjustment. There must be a consistent and honest strategy towards channelising CBAM revenue towards financial assistance as well as trade policy linked transfer of technology to the developing world. Without these obligations being binding and woven within the CBAM scheme, any market mechanism to decarbonise will be inadequate to catch up with the rate of climate change. We sail or drown together in the climate induced deluge of calamities- choice is ours, time to act is now!