Home / Opinion / Columns / Dealing with the diaspora

Dealing with the diaspora

There are worrying signs that in the next decade the Indian diaspora will begin to create more complications for Indian foreign and domestic policy than it hitherto has

Mihir S Sharma
Premium
Dealing with the diaspora

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

The Indian diaspora has traditionally been a source of strength for the country’s foreign policy. In most areas where Indian migrants have settled, particularly in the West, they are seen by local policymakers as well as those in New Delhi as a non-threatening bridge between the two countries. This is particularly true of those countries, such as the United States, where Indian-origin residents ar

Topics :BS OpinionIndian diaspora

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Also Read

'Use India made goods and services': FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells diaspora

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

A monster from the past

A presidency in peril

Lessons from a year of war

India's reputation will survive Hindenburg

The emperor's new valuation

The Chipko legacy

When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

Sealing green power for homes and firms

Defining India-US relations

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story