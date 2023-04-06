Defining India-US relations

On Sunday, it will be exactly 20 years since American tanks bludgeoned their way into Baghdad and “liberated” the Iraqi capital. The previous day, Saddam Hussein had fled from his presidential palace in the Green Zone to an underground hideaway, built by his fiercely loyal Albu Nasir tribesmen, in his home city, Tikrit. This would be his refuge till December 2003, when he would be captured by Amer