Home / Opinion / Columns / Sealing green power for homes and firms

Sealing green power for homes and firms

Indian companies are expanding their clean energy consumption, but tardy progress in rooftop solar is a missed opportunity

Vandana Gombar
Premium
Sealing green power for homes and firms

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Corporations across the world are driving renewable energy installations as they look for cost-competitive power while aspiring to meet their green targets. US firms take the lead for two reasons. “The US has the companies that are most willing to buy renewable power and a market structure that best enables purchases,” said Kyle Harrison, BloombergNEF’s head of sustainability research. Technology

Topics :green powerGreen energyBS Opinion

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

Batteries, metals and a supercycle

Global green growth conundrum

Energy transition in numbers

Net zero transition for $7 trillion

Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green

Defining India-US relations

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Who will India trade with?

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story