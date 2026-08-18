Decentralise education, create jobs

Providing education and employment generation for the youth does not seem to be a priority for the Government of India. It has focussed its policy mainly on reaching out to conglomerates and entrepreneurs to promote manufacturing growth, while spending attention focuses mainly on developing infrastructure. That is why we have a substantial increase in the share of government spending on transport, which shot up from 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 to 12 per cent in 2024-25. This development of infrastructure has not yet boosted manufacturing growth, and some of it was plainly wasteful, like the airports that were set up, many of which are hardly used by air travel services, and new highways that are often not capable of serving a current development need.