Redeeming our 'Tryst With Destiny': India's road map to Viksit Bharat

Recent protests by young Indians over examination integrity, paper leaks and educational reform carry a larger message. A student who studies hard but doubts whether examinations are conducted fairly is confronting a modern form of inequality of opportunity. India cannot become developed while its youth distrust the systems that determine their future.

Independence Day should inspire pride, but also honest reappraisal. Nehru articulated the purpose of freedom. Manmohan Singh changed India’s economic course when the existing framework did not deliver. Modi has named the destination. The need now is a road map to get there. The test of ‘Viksit Bharat’ will not simply be the size of India’s GDP in 2047, but also whether an ordinary young Indian can believe that ability, effort and enterprise will determine his or her future. That would be the fullest redemption of our tryst with destiny.