Judging the RBI by the wrong rule

Could this have occurred because the RBI’s framework focuses only on past inflation, as the commentators claim? Vaishali Garga of the Boston Fed and I analysed the data thoroughly (Garga V and Sengupta, R, “Do Actions Match Words? Reassessing the Taylor Rule in an Emerging-market Context”, Federal Reserve of Boston Working Papers, August 2026). We found that the RBI does consider past inflation when setting the repo rate. But it also puts considerable weight on its inflation forecast — exactly what inflation targeting requires.

The problem, then, is not the framework. It is the accuracy of the forecasts. If the inflation forecast is too high, the real rate will be too high as well, and this is what happened recently. In its April 2025 monetary policy statement, the RBI’s forecast of CPI inflation for 2025-26 was 4 per cent. Actual inflation came in at 2 per cent. The RBI did not revise its forecast down to that level until the December statement. A wrong forecast, acted on in good faith, produces exactly the outcome commentators point to: Real rates that turn out, in hindsight, to have been too tight — or too loose.