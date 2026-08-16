UCBs: Past imperfect, present evolving as RBI revives on-tap licensing

The decision to reintroduce on-tap UCB licensing signals the regulator’s growing confidence that statutory governance reforms have created sufficient safeguards. Amendments made via the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020 brought cooperative banks under the direct, comprehensive supervision of the RBI, applying governance, audit, and management standards similar to those governing commercial banks. Subsequently, in 2021, a committee on UCB, chaired by former RBI deputy governor N Vishwanathan, charted out the roadmap for the sector.

The consolidated balance sheet of all UCBs grew 4.4 per cent in FY25 to Rs7.39 trillion, with credit expanding by 6.7 per cent against a 5.2 per cent deposit growth. In their ideal form, UCBs provide the last-mile financial connectivity that India’s rural and semi-urban population need. The onus is now squarely on the sector to prove it merits the regulator’s trust. The writer is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. His latest book: Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking. To read his previous columns, log on to www.bankerstrust.in. X: @TamalBandyo