Delhi's pollution crisis needs cleaner public transport, not shutdowns

The government may argue that this is its grand plan. But frankly, there is no merit in this. Pollution-control measures are either half-baked, inadequate, or without the full-throated determination needed to clean up the air of Delhi-NCR.

Why do I say this? Two issues will clear the air. The first is the number of vehicles plying on Delhi’s roads. The only real way ahead is a time-bound plan to augment public transport, not just in Delhi but across the NCR and between its cities. We also need to make the transition to cleaner vehicles — electric buses, taxis, and three-wheelers should complement the electrified metro. Based on the EPCA’s recommendations, the court had laid the foundations for this by 2019 — it directed (in 1998 and reiterated again and again) the need for at least 10,000 buses in the city, large or small.