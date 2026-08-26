Divergences & dualities in trade policies

Surprisingly, all of its unreasonable and excessive tariff action has been put forth by US trade experts as justified, based on the principles of “reciprocity”, which, as is well-known, is a fundamental principle of any fair international negotiation. Furthermore, despite all violations, the US has not parted ways with the WTO unlike its exit from some other multilateral organisations. In fact, not only has the US withdrawn the WTO from the list of multilateral organisations identified for stopping its contributions, but in October 2025, the US paid $25 million of its overdue membership fee to the WTO. This was after withholding it for the previous two years.