Durable liquidity needs durable solutions

Following the three schemes under the special dollar-rupee forex-swap facility, introduced on June 8, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mobilised over $140 billion, leaving the banking system flush with durable liquidity of over ₹14 trillion. Consequently, the weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target — went well below the lower bound of the corridor. Apart from the regular liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), the RBI absorbed about ₹2 trillion through sales under open market operations (OMOs) and sell-buy swaps in September, lifting the WACR above the lower bound, but it still remained well below the policy rate. On October 8, the WACR was at 5.30 per cent even as the RBI had raised the policy repo rate to 5.5 per cent on October 7. To further lift the WACR, banks were required to maintain 99 per cent of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) on a daily basis, up from 90 per cent effective the fortnight beginning October 16. Anticipating this, banks began building CRR balances, pushing up the WACR above the policy rate to 5.55 per cent on October 14 and above the ceiling of the corridor to 5.81 per cent on October 26. Notably, some banks have been accessing the marginal standing facility (MSF).