Envisioning GST five years hence

Experiments need time before their workability can be demonstrated. But GST has long passed the stage of experimentation. And the proof is in the revenue collection numbers. With the Prime Minister’s vision of a 5T economy, GST holds the promise to deliver the resources needed to turn this vision

If anything, the tribunal will render pendency passé and allow for disposals with speed and elan. The existence of disputes to a desirable extent is reassuring. It is clarity, certainty and predictability of dispute resolution that forms the foundation of a healthy compliance ecosystem. GST will encourage taxpayers to operate in a ‘high’ compliance-oriented economy with ‘low’ delinquency levels. Entities that care about the economy will choose to be compliant and work with like-minded others.