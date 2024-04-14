ETCD directives don't go well with RBI's stellar reputation

The RBI’s AP (DIR) Circular no.147 dated June 20, 2014, Master Direction no.1/2016-17 dated July 5, 2016 and AP (DIR) Circular no.29 dated April 7, 2020 were so worded that the market participants, RBI and Sebi believed that underlying exposure was not required. The limit for such trading was $10 million equivalent of notional value (outstanding at any point in time), subject to a single limit of $100 million equivalent across all currency pairs involving Indian rupee (INR), put together, and combined across all exchanges. The trading volumes grew steadily and there was hardly any default. Most participants knew the market intricacies.
On March 27, the RBI told the Commodity Participants Association of India that if any user is undertaking ETCD contract involving INR without an underlying exposure, he is not in compliance with the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema), 1999. That scared the traders who started unwinding by April 4, their positions taken without underlying exposures, some even by taking sizeable losses. However, some traders kept their positions open and probably felt rewarded when at about 5 pm that day, the RBI deferred implementation of its January 5 circular till May 3, 2024.
