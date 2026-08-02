Exim Matters: RBI must rethink matching every trade entry with remittances

The Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026, coming into force on October 1, consolidate the framework and delegate greater authority to authorised dealer banks. Since October 2025, RBI has allowed EDPMS and IDPMS entries of up to ₹10,00,000 to be closed on declarations by exporters or importers, individually or through quarterly bulk declarations. These are welcome reforms, but transaction matching continues. Indeed, exports of services will also enter EDPMS under the new framework.
This philosophy goes back to the pre-liberalisation exchange-control regime. Today, each resident individual may remit up to $250,000 annually under the liberalised remittance scheme for permitted transactions. Subject to applicable conditions, including restrictions on pooling for certain capital-account transactions, a family’s aggregate permitted remittances can be substantial. Although LRS is unavailable to companies, LLPs and firms, such liberalisation weakens the presumption that every unmatched trade entry represents an attempt to accumulate personal wealth abroad.