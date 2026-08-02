Exim Matters: RBI must rethink matching every trade entry with remittances

Official enforcement outcomes counsel against basing the monitoring architecture on assumptions about vast recoverable fortunes abroad. Until March 2025, Black Money Act assessments raised demands of ₹35,105 crore, while actual recovery was ₹338 crore, besides ₹2,476 crore collected via the 2015 compliance window. These figures do not establish the quantum of undisclosed foreign assets but show the gulf between estimates and amounts recovered.

Trade transactions can be misused through mispricing, fictitious advances, sham service payments and related-party arrangements. Such cases merit investigation but policing every transaction is as impractical as assigning a policeman to follow every individual to prevent crime. Repeated or prolonged non-realisation, abnormal prices, high-risk jurisdictions, third-party payments and unexplained advances can be identified through analytics and examined selectively. Banks would retain underlying records and produce them whenever selected for examination, preserving an audit trail without treating every delay or mismatch as presumptively suspect from outset. In genuine transactions, commercial discipline ordinarily impels exporters to pursue receivables and importers to pursue goods paid for.