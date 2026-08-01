The Gen Z protests have opened the door, just a crack, for the Opposition

So, to sum up, this is what has happened. These young people broke the self-imposed silence among the elites — not to speak a word critical of the Modi government, except to whisper on the sidelines, looking left, right and behind. This was as in-your-face as it can be. And it isn’t going to stop. They also showed that there’s a large demographic that isn’t impressed with slogans of Viksit Bharat or Amrit Kaal. By 2047, the oldest GenZ-er today will be 50. And the youngest 35. Their lives would’ve passed them by. Who has the patience to wait that long? Definitely not this generation of Indians, or young people anywhere. Contrarily, it might work with a middle or upper-middle class Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voter in the 50-plus age group. The target has been set too far in the future for the old to check out, so the Modi government is safe. The children can’t look that far.