Wait-and-watch mode: Why the RBI MPC is likely to hold interest rates

The RBI’s foreign currency assets which were $543.4 billion in the first week of June, rose to $555.9 billion by July 24. Overall foreign exchange reserves, however, remained unchanged during this period – at around $682 billion.

Why is forex flow not reflecting in reserves? There could be four reasons behind this – the RBI is selling dollars in spot market; it's allowing forward book (buy/sell position) to mature (not rolling over); and customers withdrawing from existing FCNR(B)/NRE accounts and putting it back through new FCNR(B) scheme. We see new flows in FCNR(B) but not outflow from the existing pile. Finally, the drop in the price of gold. Gold reserves were worth $114.57 billion on 5 June; by 24 July, this had fallen $103 billion, offsetting the rise in foreign currency assets. In fact, it had dropped more, a week before.