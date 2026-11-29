The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Fieo) has sought clarity on how the proposed tariffs would interact with existing US levies and product exemptions. For Indian exporters, one question is whether ordinary US customs duty would count towards the conditional 17 per cent. Suppose an Indian garment valued at $100 attracts 12 per cent ordinary US customs duty and no other levies apply. The total duty could be $17 or $29, depending on how the deal defines the 17 per cent rate. If the ordinary duty counts towards the 17 per cent, the importer pays $5 in additional duty, taking the total to $17. If the 17 per cent is charged separately, the importer pays $29 in all. The answer could decide who gets the order.