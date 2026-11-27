Soul, spirit, and culture are nurtured by leaders’ behaviour when confronted with a dharma sankat (dilemma). For example, in 1922, when Dorabji Tata raised money, placing his wife’s Jubilee Diamond as collateral to pay Tisco (now Tata Steel) workers; in the 1940s, when J R D Tata would not close down a loss-making Mithapur factory of Tata Chemicals because “where Tata goes, it raises the hopes of people in the community”; in 2001, when Ratan Tata assured repayment to every Tata Finance investor after an unfortunate fraud. All these examples cost Tata Sons some reputation and lots of money. It is worth reflecting whether Tata Sons could act consistently in the same way if it is a listed company in the future. The requirements of its other shareholders would influence the decision.