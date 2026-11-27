Tata Sons should choose its future rather than face a forced listing
Tata Sons should not be compelled to list, as an IPO could affect the group's corporate soul, culture and values
Tata Sons should not be compelled to list, as an IPO could affect the group's corporate soul, culture and values
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First Published: Nov 27 2026 | 11:51 PM IST