Fit-and-proper decisions: Regulators need clear, predictable rules

In the quarter ended June 2026, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) cancelled the registrations of 207 insolvency professionals (IPs) “on failing to fulfil the requirement of fit and proper person status”, roughly 5 per cent of registered IPs. No order explaining these cancellations is publicly available. The profession, and the creditors and courts who rely on it, cannot know what made these IPs unfit, or what might make the next one so.

In the same quarter, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) moved in the opposite direction. It amended its regulations to mandate that a person be given a reasonable opportunity of being heard before being declared not a “fit and proper person”. It also removed two triggers that, since November 2021, had automatically rendered a person unfit: A pending criminal complaint or FIR filed by Sebi, and a pending chargesheet filed by any enforcement agency in a matter concerning economic offences. Sebi noted that there is no judicial application of mind at the FIR or complaint stage, and, even at the chargesheet stage, the allegation has not been adjudicated. The change followed public consultation and despite some comments favouring retention of the provisions. Sebi also approved administrative steps to withdraw pending show-cause notices that would not survive the amended test. This is a welcome instance of regulation correcting itself through consultation.