India says cheese

In Jammu, Gujjar shepherds make kalari by curdling milk with whey and drying the rounds so they can be fried in their own fat. In the Himalayas, chhurpi is cooked, pressed, and dried until it is hard as rock so it can last years. In Gujarat, Parsi families drain topli paneer in wicker baskets. The steps are familiar to cheesemakers everywhere: Warm, curdle, drain, shape and preserve. But the sun and smoke replace the need for a cellar.