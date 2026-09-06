The GDP combat sportirrational choice 

The new Indian series, with 2022-23 as its base year, attempts to incorporate a much changed economy and newer sources of information. That is surely preferable to continuing indefinitely with an obsolete statistical map. So, the sensible question to ask is whether the 7.8 per cent number makes sense when compared with everything else that the economy is doing. Fortunately, economic actors leave clues everywhere. Start with taxes. The monthly gross GST number has become a favourite measure of economic virility. After two years of double-digit growth, GST growth in 2025-26 was flat on a like-for-like basis, even though that year, GDP growth was 7.1 per cent. Now look at the April-June quarter of this year when the growth rate is claimed to have hit 7.8 per cent. Net GST revenue grew by 7.1 per cent but in this, domestic GST grew by just 2.8 per cent, whereas GST on imports was up by a massive 26 per cent. Apart from GST, all other numbers of the June quarter point to solid expansion. Advance-tax payments, perhaps the most interesting of the lot, increased 15.3 per cent, with corporation advance tax up 16 per cent and non-corporate payments up 12.7 per cent.