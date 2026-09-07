Media's post-liberalisation report card

The fact is, every new theatre, television channel or website provides jobs, generates taxes and has a cascading effect on tourism, hotels and airlines. There is, however, no comprehensive look at how the 12 million jobs that this industry generates could be augmented by, say, treating the opening of screens as infrastructure. A much younger live concerts business calculated and publicised the economic impact of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, down to the last crore.

Without these two things in place, we can bid goodbye to any chance of being a global power in the creative industries. All the backend work — in special effects or otherwise — will not do that. That needs building muscle and size in the home market first. For example — there is talk about Indian cinema’s soft power globally. But our presence in the global market is a blip compared with, say, Hollywood or Korea. The Indian movie business has been stuck at $1.5-$2 billion in domestic revenues for years. Indian studios simply do not have the money or distribution heft to attempt full-fledged global releases. It is only when the domestic market hits $10 billion or more will you have Indian studios that can have the strength and appetite to go global. Similarly, it is only when the entire M&E business hits, say, $100 billion or more in revenues and reaches at least a billion consumers that it will be truly representative of India.