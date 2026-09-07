What is a personal guarantee really worth?

None of this diminishes the importance of personal guarantees to credit markets. It provides an additional means of recourse. The lender is no longer confined to the corporate debtor and its assets. Depending on the circumstances, there may also be collateral, other guarantors and other sources of recovery. More importantly, a personal guarantee works before default occurs. A promoter who knows that failure of the company may expose personal wealth to creditor claims has a different incentive from a promoter who bears no such exposure. The guarantee discourages excessive risk-taking, mitigates moral hazard, and aligns the promoter’s interests more closely with those of the lender and the company. Thus, a guarantee has two kinds of value. Its ex-post value is the additional recovery it can provide after default. Its ex-ante value is the discipline it creates before default. The second can be substantial even when the first ultimately turns out to be small.