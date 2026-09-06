India's wealth story needs a chapter on retirement

The population aged 60 and older is projected to reach 347 million by 2050, up from 149 million in 2022. Retirement planning, therefore, cannot remain confined to salaried employees. It applies equally to gig and platform workers, entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals and the unorganised sector.

What began as a reform for government employees has grown into a national pension movement. Today, NPS is available to eligible citizens across employment categories, including freelancers, gig and platform workers and those in the unorganised sector. A doctor with an independent practice, a small entrepreneur or a consultant between corporate roles can open an NPS account and contribute in accordance with their circumstances. The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) provides an assured minimum pension to eligible subscribers, with a particular focus on workers in the unorganised sector. As on August 9, NPS and APY together served approximately 101.3 million subscribers and had a combined AUM of around ₹18.32 trillion.