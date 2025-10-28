From despair to action: How India can put an end to stubble burning

Stubble burning has already begun in North India. Over the past seven years, several measures have been trialled to curb this polluting practice — from distributing crop residue management machines and supporting biofuel projects to levying fines. Yet, economic constraints and systemic inefficiencies leave many farmers with limited choices to manage stubble. Although penalties on burning may be tempting, its root causes must be addressed to achieve a lasting solution.

According to Delhi’s Air Quality Decision Support System, stubble burning contributes 15–30 per cent of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution during the peak burning period of around 20 days annually. Since this share originates outside the city’s territory, coordinated action in Punjab and Haryana is essential. Such collaboration would help bring cleaner air across the National Capital Region. Joint efforts over the next three years could deliver a winter without “severe” pollution peaks during October and November. By 2028, these measures could lead to an average reduction of 14 µg/m³ in PM 2.5 levels during the burning period, and up to 40 µg/m³ during peak pollution days in November. For comparison, Delhi’s monthly average PM 2.5 level in November 2024 was approximately 230 µg/m³.

First, reform custom hiring centres (CHCs) for better management of straw-handling machines. Punjab and Haryana possess over 250,000 such machines, theoretically enough to cover all non-basmati paddy fields. Yet, inefficient and opaque rental systems plague CHCs, which operate at about 40 per cent of this fleet. According to a recent study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), only 15 per cent of Punjab’s farmers who practice on-farm stubble management use the rental machines from CHCs. Although CHCs procure these machines at an 80 per cent subsidy, they must cover sufficient acreage per season to ensure financial viability.

For instance, a super seeder procured at ₹48,000 under subsidy needs to rent out for about 100 acres (40 hectares) annually over five years to break even. This year, state governments must introduce significant reforms, including mandating a minimum operational target of managing 40 hectares per super seeder for each CHC. They must onboard farmers and CHCs onto mobile apps like Punjab’s Unnat Kisan for seamless machine booking. Additionally, governments must prioritise technical training on machine maintenance for these centres to reduce downtime. By 2026, the government should redesign the machine subsidy scheme to provide operational support for top-performing CHCs that meet minimum service targets.

Second, Punjab and Haryana agricultural departments should organise on-ground myth-busting exercises about crop residue management (CRM). Myths include fear of pest attacks and low yields if these machines are used. The Centre’s revised CRM Operational Guidelines (2020) directed the allocation of up to ₹2.06 crore per state annually for training and field demonstrations. This translates to just 0.5 per cent of the ₹500 crore allocated by Punjab for stubble management this year. States should allocate up to 5 per cent of their annual CRM budget to strategic information, education, and communication (IEC) activities. It should include field demonstrations, checklists of best practices and evidence of cost savings.

Third, rapidly develop infrastructure and supply chains to utilise at least 30 per cent of paddy residue through ex-situ methods. Ex-situ methods involve using crop residue as fuel in industrial boilers, or as feedstock for biogas and biochar production, among other uses. For instance, although Punjab aimed to manage 5.96 million metric tonnes through ex-situ methods, only 60 per cent of this target capacity had been achieved by 2023. As of August 2025, only six of the 70 planned compressed biogas plants were operational in Punjab. Despite financial incentives from various ministries to promote the use of paddy straw in industrial applications, targets remain unmet due to the high cost of biomass delivery, and the lack of adequate balers, storage facilities, supply chain actors, and a skilled workforce.

In accordance with the Commission for Air Quality Management’s directive, states should undertake a price discovery study for paddy straw-based plants this year and determine a pricing range that is feasible for project developers while ensuring fair returns for farmers. By 2026, the state energy development agencies should standardise biomass storage guidelines to minimise losses and fire risk. Finally, promote market development for emerging circular products like fermented organic manure from compressed biogas plants and biochar to sustain them. Securing commercial markets for using fermented manure and biochar to enrich soil nutrients is essential for the financial viability of these emerging sectors. While the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985, was recently amended to prescribe quality standards for fermented manure, the Union government is yet to notify the standards for biochar. Leveraging the rising global demand for premium carbon credits from biochar could unlock new revenue streams for Indian farmers. By 2027, the governments should direct state agricultural universities to establish application guidelines (dosage, frequency, and methods) for fermented manure and biochar. This must be supplemented with more evidence, proactive training, and field trials to build farmers’ confidence.

From the next sowing season, states should focus on reducing paddy straw generation by changing grain procurement rules. This can be done by promoting short-duration paddy varieties like PR 126 over the more common and water-guzzling PUSA 44, which generates almost two tonnes of excess straw per hectare, leading to more residue burning. PR 126 saw adoption in 38 per cent of Punjab’s non-basmati fields in 2023. By 2026, the Union government must mandate a per-acre paddy procurement cap equivalent to the district-level yields of short-duration paddy varieties. This can make PUSA 44 less attractive, as the additional yields would no longer be procured by the government. This is administratively feasible since the state has already integrated land records for the foodgrain procurement process.