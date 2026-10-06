From Gujarat's agrarian miracle to India's farm transformation

Agriculture must also be seen alongside the transformation of the rural household. The distinction between rural development and agricultural development is artificial because while the farming family is a producer, it is also a rural household whose productivity depends on the quality of the environment in which it lives.

Housing, electricity, roads and drinking water have together transformed the rural environment. More than 30 million rural houses have been completed under PMAY-G, rural tap-water coverage has risen from just 17 per cent to over 80 per cent under the Jal Jeevan Mission and PMGSY has brought all-weather road connectivity to more than 99 per cent of eligible rural households. These are economic investments as much as welfare interventions. Roads connect farmers to markets and services, electricity supports irrigation and non-farm enterprise, access to tap water at home releases time particularly for women and a pucca house provides greater stability and an asset for the household.