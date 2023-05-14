Gender discrimination in farms

However, regardless of such an indispensable contribution to agriculture, in addition to routine household work, women are discriminated against in several respects. In fact, gender disparity is more prevalent in rural areas, particularly in the farm sector, than in urban centres, though white-collar jobs are also not wholly free of it. Head-of-the-family status is generally bestowed upon males even if they do not do much in running households. The ownership of farms in official land records is mostly in the names of males. The bulk of the benefits of government welfare schemes, too, tend to accrue to men — due to land pattas (titles) being in their names — rather than women, who actually deserve and need them the most. Women are often denied access to credit because of lack of ownership of land, property, or other assets to serve as collateral. They also face difficulties in getting membership of cooperative societies or farmers producer organisations (FPOs) for the same reason. Their say in decision-making is sub-par. Worse still, women labourers are paid lower wages than men for doing the same kind of work.

Typically, female labour is employed in farms for low-skilled but labour-intensive jobs. Women are generally preferred over men because they, besides being hard-working and relatively docile, are willing to accept low-paid irregular employment. They are deemed ideally suited for work like grass cutting, weeding, hoeing, collecting cotton sticks, detaching fibre from cotton seeds, and de-husking grains. They also look after domestic animals by feeding and milking them, managing milk by making its value-added products like curd, butter, and ghee, and dealing with gobar (cowdung). Significantly, there are also a few intricate farm operations, requiring some training, for which women are deemed more suitable than men. A typical case in point can be producing hybrid cotton seeds, where pollination needs to be carried out manually with patience, precision, and delicate manipulation of flowers. Transplanting paddy is another job where women are preferred over men.