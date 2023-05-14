Insurer can't transfer liability to another party

In contrast, the expert had given an opinion which was merely “a hypothetical contingency”, without having actually visited the site for verification, so no reliance could be placed on it. The Commission also observed that even if the landlord is the tortfeasor, the insurer should first settle the claim and then take legal action to recover the amount from the tortfeasor. (A tortfeasor refers to a person or entity that commits a tort—a civil wrong that causes harm or injury to another person or their property, leading to legal liability).



The National Commission noted that factually there was no power supply to the godown, so a mere provision in the lease agreement for the landlord to pay the electricity charges would not constitute a contradiction. The Commission further observed that the surveyor had personally verified the burst and burnt underground cables and had also inspected the damaged flooring of the godown. It held that this clearly established the cause of the damage.