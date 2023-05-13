Democracy vs Pakistan

The answer to the first question is, of course, Imran will win. He has the street with him as no Pakistani leader has had, not even Nawaz Sharif at his peak when he could win big majorities by himself. His loyalists were also noisy and boisterous, but they would never take on the might of the army. Or, he would not have been removed from power summarily and unfairly thrice.

Are you with Imran Khan or against him? We can ask this question in two different ways. One, if a fair election is held today, will Imran win or not? And second, if he wins, will it be good for Pakistan or a disaster?