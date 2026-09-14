Getting equity derivatives right

Exchanges, large brokers, and proprietary traders derive substantial revenues from F&O. While smaller individuals are dispersed and lose money, they too are willing participants, even if the suitability of their participation can be questioned. There is ample interest in letting things be.

Given the three concerns above, however, there was a case for regulatory review. For Sebi, the need to go about this thoughtfully went beyond managing real or imagined whispers in the corridors or protecting anyone’s revenues. Markets are complex. Unless there is a serious market failure, there is merit in proceeding carefully, based on data, analysis and consultation. Abrupt large-scale intervention can have unintended consequences across the wider market.