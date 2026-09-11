The Dauphin discount: Love the founder

The founder built one plant and sweated it for 20 years. The Dauphin builds five verticals and launches a D2C brand of organic underwear because his wife saw it in Bali.

Founders have an instinct for people. They promote the foreman who can smell a machine fault. Dauphins, raised abroad, don’t trust instinct. They trust frameworks. So they hire Bain to tell them what the foreman already knew.

The classic case is in pharma. The founder who built a US Food and Drug Administration-approved plant by bribing no one and reading the manual himself. Junior comes in and hires Boston Consulting Group to do a “culture audit” that concludes that the culture needs to be more innovative. Meanwhile, the FDA sends a warning letter because no one was checking the logbooks.