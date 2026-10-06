Giving a push to process reforms

In addition, there are other proposals for reforming the registration process, steps to ensure faster refunds, removal of obstacles to claiming input-tax credit, improving the attractiveness of exports, reducing litigation and providing certainty, decriminalising tax-evasion cases without undermining the process of prosecuting offenders, enabling compliance for digital and technology companies, and introducing a level playing field for companies. The guiding principle behind these changes is to remove inconsistencies and ambiguities that remained unaddressed in last year’s meeting.

A couple of examples will indicate how important the proposed changes will be for improving the ease of doing business for ordinary business entities and transporters. A vehicle carrying goods can now be stopped only where there is specific information to act on, ruling out random checks on highways. The decision to stop the vehicle must be authorised beforehand by senior officials. And the vehicle can be stopped only by the state where the goods transportation began. States through which the goods pass and the states where they are supposed to be delivered will not have the power to intervene. For speedier goods movement and for freeing transporters from harassment, this move can be a game changer.