Carrefour's return tells a story

While cash-and-carry trade barred selling directly to individual consumers, it allowed wholly-owned foreign businesses to enter this segment under the automatic route. Under multi-brand, FDI of up to 51 per cent was permitted in 2012, with accompanying specific conditions on local sourcing, back-end infrastructure investment and store locations. Even as there was no need for a local partner under the cash-and-carry rules, Walmart announced its tie-up with Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Enterprises back in 2006. It was a 50-50 joint venture for a wholesale business, with the first store opening in Amritsar in 2009. Meanwhile, it was getting ready for multi-brand much before the FDI policy got a green light. Carrefour, however, opted to rough it out on its own in the cash-and-carry space.